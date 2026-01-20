BioWorld - Tuesday, January 20, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Exciva adds $59.9M series B for Alzheimer’s disease agitation trial

Jan. 20, 2026
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Neuropsychiatry specialist, Exciva GmbH raised €51 million (US$59.9 million) in a series B round to fund a phase II/III trial of Deraphan, a combination therapy for treating agitation in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.
BioWorld Clinical Financings Series B Europe