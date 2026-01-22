BioWorld - Thursday, January 22, 2026
Erasca raises $225M to sharpen RAS oncology focus

Jan. 22, 2026
By Tamra Sami
Erasca Inc. priced an upsized public offering to raise $225 million to fund development of its therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers.
