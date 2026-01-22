BioWorld - Thursday, January 22, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Lexicon rebounds on FDA nod for phase III non-opioid pain drug trial

Jan. 22, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that it received no objections from the U.S. FDA to move pilavapadin, its non-opioid candidate for diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, into phase III study, pushing company shares up near 20% on the day.
BioWorld Clinical Regulatory Cardiovascular Endocrine/metabolic Neurology/psychiatric Small molecule U.S. Fast track FDA