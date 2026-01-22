BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, January 22, 2026
Home
Lexicon rebounds on FDA nod for phase III non-opioid pain drug trial
Lexicon rebounds on FDA nod for phase III non-opioid pain drug trial
Jan. 22, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that it received no objections from the U.S. FDA to move pilavapadin, its non-opioid candidate for diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, into phase III study, pushing company shares up near 20% on the day.
