BioWorld - Friday, January 23, 2026
Corxel raises $287M series D round to advance oral GLP-1
Jan. 23, 2026
By
Tamra Sami
Corxel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. completed a $287 million series D round to advance its lead compound, an oral small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, CX-11, for obese and overweight patients.
Financings
Endocrine/metabolic
Obesity
Small molecule
Series D
Asia-Pacific
China