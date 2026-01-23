BioWorld - Friday, January 23, 2026
Corxel raises $287M series D round to advance oral GLP-1

Jan. 23, 2026
By Tamra Sami
Corxel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. completed a $287 million series D round to advance its lead compound, an oral small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, CX-11, for obese and overweight patients.
