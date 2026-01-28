Publisher’s note: Med-tech content will be featured in BioWorld

Beginning Feb. 2, 2026, medical technology news and analysis will be integrated into BioWorld, where curated coverage will continue as part of BioWorld’s core reporting.

This transition reflects how innovation across the life sciences is increasingly interconnected. By featuring med-tech coverage within BioWorld, readers gain a more complete perspective of key developments in medical technologies alongside therapeutics all in one place.

The final edition of BioWorld MedTech will publish on Jan. 30, 2026, introducing a more streamlined and comprehensive experience for readers starting on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.

All existing BioWorld MedTech subscribers will be automatically transitioned to BioWorld Premium, ensuring continued access to med-tech coverage as part of a broader view of research, clinical development and commercialization.

As BioWorld continues its mission to cut through the noise of the life sciences industry with accuracy, clarity and context, this integration ensures readers are well-positioned to track the connections shaping innovation across the global life sciences ecosystem.

Thank you for being part of the BioWorld MedTech community. We invite you to continue following coverage within BioWorld.