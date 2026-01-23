BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Friday, January 23, 2026
Home
» Asia roundup: Shionogi ups Viiv stake, Fosun spinoff plans, more
Asia roundup: Shionogi ups Viiv stake, Fosun spinoff plans, more
Jan. 23, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. were involved in separate divestment transactions this week, with Shionogi buying out Pfizer Inc.’s stake in Viiv Healthcare Ltd. to lift its holding to 21.7%.
