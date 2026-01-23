BioWorld - Friday, January 23, 2026
Asia roundup: Shionogi ups Viiv stake, Fosun spinoff plans, more

Jan. 23, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. were involved in separate divestment transactions this week, with Shionogi buying out Pfizer Inc.’s stake in Viiv Healthcare Ltd. to lift its holding to 21.7%.
