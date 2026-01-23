BioWorld. Link to homepage.
US completes withdrawal from WHO
Jan. 23, 2026
It’s official. A year after President Donald Trump issued an order requiring the U.S. to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), that withdrawal has been completed.
U.S.
WHO