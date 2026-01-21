BioWorld - Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Cancer

Novacell Technology reports new FPR2 agonists

Jan. 21, 2026
Novacell Technology Inc. has identified oligopeptides acting as N-formyl peptide receptor 2 (FPR2; FPRL1; LXA4) agonists described as potentially useful for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory disorders.
