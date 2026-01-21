BioWorld - Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Neurology/psychiatric

Nippon Zoki Pharmaceutical synthesizes new GABA-A receptor subunit positive allosteric modulators

Jan. 21, 2026
Nippon Zoki Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has discovered alkyne derivatives acting as GABA-A receptor subunit α1β2γ2 positive allosteric modulators. As such, they are believed to be useful for the treatment of sleep disorders.
