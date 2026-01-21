BioWorld - Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Cancer

Novartis discovers new CDK inhibitors

Jan. 21, 2026
Novartis AG has synthesized cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
