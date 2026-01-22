Cancer

RNK-08954 shows significant antitumor activity in KRAS G12D models

Oncogenic KRAS mutations are among the most prevalent driver events in solid tumors, with the KRAS G12D variant constituting the dominant allele in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and a frequent alteration in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Researchers from Ranok Therapeutics (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd. and collaborators described the preclinical profile of RNK-08954, an oral KRAS G12D inhibitor, in both in vitro and in vivo models.