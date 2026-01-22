BioWorld - Thursday, January 22, 2026
Infection

MK-7762 overcomes linezolid limitations in tuberculosis treatment

Jan. 22, 2026
Researchers from Merck & Co. reported the development of MK-7762, a novel oxazolidine with antitubercular activity designed to overcome the off-target effects of linezolid.
