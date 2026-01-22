BioWorld - Thursday, January 22, 2026
Cancer

Avacta’s AVA-6103 gains IND clearance for solid tumors

Jan. 22, 2026
Avacta Therapeutics (Avacta Group plc) has obtained IND clearance from the FDA for FAP-Exd (AVA-6103), a Precision peptide-drug conjugate based on exatecan.
