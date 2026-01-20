BioWorld - Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Biopharma deals December 2025

December blockbusters push biopharma deal value to record high

Jan. 20, 2026
By Amanda Lanier
After only three $1 billion-plus biopharma deals in November, December saw 14 blockbuster deals worth a total of $21.92 billion, including four deals worth more than $2 billion.
