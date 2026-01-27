Other news to note for Jan. 27, 2026

BioWorld - Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Jan. 27, 2026
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Bluejay Diagnostics, Burl Concepts, Imagine Devices, Neotech, Robocath, Siemens Healthineers.
