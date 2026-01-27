BioWorld - Tuesday, January 27, 2026
FDA warns makers of HIV tests about test collection kits

Jan. 27, 2026
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research posted four warning letters to makers of HIV sample collection kits, an example of a shift in FDA enforcement in the IVD space that is still allowed after a historical loss in court.
