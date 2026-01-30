BioWorld - Friday, January 30, 2026
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Other news to note for Jan. 29, 2026

Jan. 29, 2026
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Arcrev, En, Laborie, Moleculight, Organon, Revbio, Sensible Medical, Symmetry Laser.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Other news to note