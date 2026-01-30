BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Friday, January 30, 2026
Q4 financing boom lifts med-tech to strong 2025 finish
Med-tech financings Q4 2025
Q4 financing boom lifts med-tech to strong 2025 finish
Jan. 30, 2026
By
Amanda Lanier
Total med-tech financing activity surged in the fourth quarter of 2025, with $16.21 billion raised across all financing categories, more than double the $5.78 billion recorded in Q3 and the strongest quarterly total of the year.
