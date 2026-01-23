BioWorld - Friday, January 23, 2026
Cancer

Novel TTK inhibitor for TNBC therapy

Jan. 23, 2026
Recent evidence has suggested threonine tyrosine kinase (TTK) as a crucial element of the mitotic checkpoint for the correct functioning of spindle assembly checkpoint (SAC), making it a potential therapeutic target in cancer.
