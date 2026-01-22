BioWorld - Thursday, January 22, 2026

Immuno-oncology

Lunan New Time Biotechnical reports new camptothecin derivatives and their ADCs

Jan. 22, 2026
Lunan New Time Biotechnical Co. Ltd. has identified new camptothecin derivatives and their antibody-drug conjugates reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Immuno-oncology Patents