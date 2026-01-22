BioWorld - Thursday, January 22, 2026
Cancer

Shanghai Qingrun Pharmaceutical Technology synthesizes new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors

Jan. 22, 2026
Shanghai Qingrun Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. has discovered new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
