Cancer

Sunshine Lake Pharma divulges new PKMYT1 inhibitors

Jan. 22, 2026
Sunshine Lake Pharma Co. Ltd. has patented new PKMYT1 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis.
