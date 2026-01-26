BioWorld - Monday, January 26, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

1st Biotherapeutics closes $22M series D, preps for IPO

Jan. 26, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
1st Biotherapeutics Inc. announced the closing of a ₩31.7 billion series D funding round Jan. 26 to advance its lead phase I oncology asset, FB-849, and portfolio of candidates for neurodegenerative diseases.
BioWorld Financings Cancer Neurology/psychiatric Small molecule Series D Asia-Pacific U.S. FDA IND