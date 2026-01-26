BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Monday, January 26, 2026
See today's BioWorld
Home
» 1st Biotherapeutics closes $22M series D, preps for IPO
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
1st Biotherapeutics closes $22M series D, preps for IPO
Jan. 26, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
1st Biotherapeutics Inc. announced the closing of a ₩31.7 billion series D funding round Jan. 26 to advance its lead phase I oncology asset, FB-849, and portfolio of candidates for neurodegenerative diseases.
BioWorld
Financings
Cancer
Neurology/psychiatric
Small molecule
Series D
Asia-Pacific
U.S.
FDA
IND