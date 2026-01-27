BioWorld - Tuesday, January 27, 2026
See today's BioWorldSee today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Biopharma deals Q4 2025

Biopharma deal value peaks in 2025 after strong Q4

Jan. 27, 2026
By Amanda Lanier
No Comments
Full-year biopharma deal value in 2025 reached $292.55 billion, the highest annual total in BioWorld’s records, following $78.93 billion in the fourth quarter (Q4). The annual total is a 27% increase from the $230.53 billion recorded in 2024.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Deals and M&A