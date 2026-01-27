BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Biopharma deal value peaks in 2025 after strong Q4
Jan. 27, 2026
By
Amanda Lanier
Full-year biopharma deal value in 2025 reached $292.55 billion, the highest annual total in
BioWorld’s
records, following $78.93 billion in the fourth quarter (Q4). The annual total is a 27% increase from the $230.53 billion recorded in 2024.
