BioWorld - Monday, January 26, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Endocrine/metabolic

Chinese researchers patent GLP-1R agonists

Jan. 26, 2026
China Pharmaceutical University, Jiangsu Deyuan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Nanjing Deyuan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have disclosed glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Patents