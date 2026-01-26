BioWorld - Monday, January 26, 2026
BioWorld Science 2025 Year in Review
Infection

Helmholtz Zentrum Fur Infektionsforschung identifies new argyrin derivatives

Jan. 26, 2026
Helmholtz Zentrum Fur Infektionsforschung GmbH has reported argyrin derivatives designed for potential use for the treatment of Neisseria gonorrhoeae and Clostridioides difficile infections.
