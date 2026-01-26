BioWorld - Monday, January 26, 2026
Cancer

Hetero Labs divulges EGFR inhibitors

Jan. 26, 2026
Hetero Labs Ltd. has patented benzimidazole compounds acting as EGFR (HER1; erbB1) and its mutant inhibitors. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
