BioWorld - Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Starkage and Gustave Roussy research cellular senescence

Jan. 27, 2026
No Comments
Starkage Therapeutics SAS has established a research collaboration with Gustave Roussy to characterize cellular senescence induced by standard-of-care treatments in a series of digestive cancers.
BioWorld Science Collaboration Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Immuno-oncology