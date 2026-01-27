BioWorld - Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Immuno-oncology

Akari Therapeutics unveils CEACAM5-targeting ADC AKTX-102

Jan. 27, 2026
Akari Therapeutics plc has unveiled a new pipeline candidate, AKTX-102, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against CEACAM5, a novel target highly relevant in gastrointestinal and lung cancers.
