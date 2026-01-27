Cardiovascular

Maresin 1 improves cardiac function after myocardial infarction

Acute inflammation is a physiological and host defense response to cardiac injury after suffering myocardial infarction (MI), which programmes cardiac repair and wound healing. Leukocyte-mediated innate inflammatory response is crucial to clear ischemic injury during MI; whilst macrophages produce specialized pro-resolving mediators such as maresin 1, the therapeutic potential of exogenous maresin 1 in cardiac repair is not clear.