BioWorld - Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Hematologic

University of Sydney discloses coagulation factor XIa inhibitors

Jan. 27, 2026
A University of Sydney patent details new cyclic peptides acting as coagulation factor XIa inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of thrombosis.
BioWorld Science Hematologic Patents