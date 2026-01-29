BioWorld - Thursday, January 29, 2026
Ocular

Life Biosciences’ ER-100 cleared for clinic in optic neuropathies

Jan. 29, 2026
Life Biosciences Inc. has obtained IND clearance from the FDA for ER-100 in optic neuropathies.
