BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, January 29, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in Review
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» mTORC1 inhibitors detailed in Apertor Pharmaceuticals patent
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Cancer
mTORC1 inhibitors detailed in Apertor Pharmaceuticals patent
Jan. 29, 2026
Work at Apertor Pharmaceuticals Inc. has led to the preparation of new hetero-bifunctional compounds acting as mTOR complex 1 (mTORC1) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science
Cancer
Patents