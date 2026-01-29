BioWorld - Thursday, January 29, 2026
Cancer

mTORC1 inhibitors detailed in Apertor Pharmaceuticals patent

Jan. 29, 2026
Work at Apertor Pharmaceuticals Inc. has led to the preparation of new hetero-bifunctional compounds acting as mTOR complex 1 (mTORC1) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
