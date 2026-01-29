BioWorld - Thursday, January 29, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Beijing Avistone Pharmaceuticals divulges HER2 mutant inhibitors

Jan. 29, 2026
Beijing Avistone Pharmaceuticals Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has patented HER2 (erbB2) Ex20Ins mutant inhibitors. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, atherosclerosis and pulmonary fibrosis.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents