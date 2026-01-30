BioWorld - Friday, January 30, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Endocrine/metabolic

Insilico Medicine nominates ISM-0676 as preclinical candidate

Jan. 30, 2026
No Comments
Insilico Medicine Cayman Topco has nominated ISM-0676 as a preclinical candidate targeting the glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor (GIPR).
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic