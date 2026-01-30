BioWorld - Friday, January 30, 2026
Neurology/psychiatric

Humanwell Pharmaceutical patents new somatostatin SST4 receptor agonists for pain

Jan. 30, 2026
Humanwell Pharmaceutical US Inc. has disclosed prodrugs of somatostatin SST4 receptor agonists described as potentially useful for the treatment of visceral and neuropathic pain.
