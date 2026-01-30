BioWorld - Friday, January 30, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Endocrine/metabolic

Terns Pharmaceuticals patent discloses GIPR antagonists

Jan. 30, 2026
Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. has reported triazole compounds acting as gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor (GIPR) antagonists. They are intended for use in the treatment of diabetes, obesity, liver diseases and cardiometabolic syndrome.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Patents