Friday, January 30, 2026
Cancer

Nimbus Salacia reports SIK2 inhibitors

Jan. 30, 2026
Work at Nimbus Salacia Inc. has led to the identification of serine/threonine-protein kinase SIK2 (QIK) inhibitors.
