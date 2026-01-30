BioWorld - Friday, January 30, 2026
Cancer

Asieris Pharmaceuticals prepares new antibody-drug conjugates

Jan. 30, 2026
Asieris Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. has discovered new antibody-drug conjugates comprising antibodies covalently linked to payloads through linkers.
