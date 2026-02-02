Cancer

EGFR inhibition ameliorates oral cancer-related pain

Opioids are widely used to relieve the pain associated with oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC), but tolerance and undesired effects often limit their use. EGFR is commonly amplified in oral cancer and its involvement in OSCC-associated pain and opioid tolerance was investigated through the sensitization of trigeminal ganglion cells, which are the main sensory neurons that innervate the face and mouth. For this purpose, they used the EGFR inhibitor AG-1478, which was tested in vitro as well as in in vivo in human OSCC and an orthotopic murine models.