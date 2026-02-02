BioWorld - Monday, February 2, 2026
Cancer

Alterome Therapeutics discovers new KRAS inhibitors

Feb. 2, 2026
Alterome Therapeutics Inc. has divulged substituted pyrido[4,3-d]pyrimidines acting as GTPase KRAS inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
