BioWorld - Monday, February 2, 2026
Neurology/psychiatric

Sea4us patent discloses new oxazolidone-derived compounds for pain

Feb. 2, 2026
Sea4us - Biotecnologia e Recursos Marinhos Lda. has reported oxazolidone-derived compounds potentially useful for the treatment of chronic pain.
