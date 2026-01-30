BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Friday, January 30, 2026
Senators, experts agree country of origin not an Rx trade secret
Jan. 29, 2026
By
Mari Serebrov
The days of the U.S. FDA considering as trade secrets country-of-origin info for drugs and their ingredients have to end, the Senate Aging Committee was told at a Jan. 29 hearing on truth in drug labeling.
