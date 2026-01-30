BioWorld - Friday, January 30, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

EMA reviewing Amgen’s vasculitis drug over trial ‘data integrity’

Jan. 30, 2026
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
The EMA has started a review of Amgen Inc.’s Tavneos (avacopan) after questions were raised about the integrity of the data in the Advocate study that the agency assessed when granting approval of the vasculitis treatment in January 2022.
BioWorld Regulatory Cardiovascular Immune Europe EMA