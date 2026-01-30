BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Friday, January 30, 2026
EMA reviewing Amgen’s vasculitis drug over trial ‘data integrity’
Jan. 30, 2026
By
Nuala Moran
The EMA has started a review of Amgen Inc.’s Tavneos (avacopan) after questions were raised about the integrity of the data in the Advocate study that the agency assessed when granting approval of the vasculitis treatment in January 2022.
