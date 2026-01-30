BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, January 30, 2026
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Elevar gets new CEO, files NDAs for lirafugratinib, rivoceranib
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Elevar gets new CEO, files NDAs for lirafugratinib, rivoceranib
Jan. 30, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Elevar Therapeutics Inc. appointed Kim Dong-gun (DG) as CEO Jan. 29, as the company focuses on post-NDA strategies for lirafugratinib in bile duct cancer, and the twice-rejected rivoceranib-camrelizumab combination for liver cancer.
BioWorld
Regulatory
Cancer
Small molecule
Asia-Pacific
U.S.
BLA
FDA
NDA
NMPA