BioWorld - Friday, January 30, 2026
Index insights
Arrowhead gains, Agios drops as drug developers end 2025 up 34%
Jan. 30, 2026
By
Amanda Lanier
After reaching their peaks in late November, both the BioWorld Drug Developers Index and the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index finished the year slightly down from those highs.
BioWorld
Analysis and data insight