Musculoskeletal

S100a8 knockdown mitigates symptoms in Marfan syndrome

Researchers from the University of São Paulo (Brazil) first proposed using eccentric training as a promising intervention to address musculoskeletal impairments associated with Marfan syndrome. Eccentric training is a form of resistance exercise that focuses on muscle lengthening under load and can induce robust skeletal muscle adaptations, including the attenuation of muscle wasting, promotion of myofiber hypertrophy and stimulation of satellite cell activation and proliferation, as previously demonstrated.