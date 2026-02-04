BioWorld - Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Nephrology

University of Antwerp patent divulges ferroptosis inhibitors

Feb. 3, 2026
A group at the University of Antwerp has patented ferroptosis inhibitors. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of acute renal failure, sepsis, ischemia-reperfusion injury and more.
BioWorld Science Nephrology Patents