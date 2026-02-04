BioWorld - Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Connecta Therapeutics discloses 3-phenoxy-3-phenylpropanamine derivatives

Feb. 3, 2026
Connecta Therapeutics SL has discovered 3-phenoxy-3-phenylpropanamine derivatives described as potentially useful for the treatment of fragile X and Rett syndrome.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents