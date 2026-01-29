BioWorld - Thursday, January 29, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Ear, nose & throat

Seamless seals $1.12B gene editing deal with Lilly on hearing loss

Jan. 29, 2026
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Seamless Therapeutics has received big pharma endorsement of its proprietary recombinase gene editing platform, sealing a potential $1.12 billion deal with Eli Lilly and Co. to apply the technology in hearing loss.
BioWorld Science Deals and M&A Ear, nose and throat Gene therapy Europe